Green Shirts lauded by PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan, others on semi-final win against New Zealand

SYDNEY: As Pakistan clinched its position in the T20 World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, praises continue to be showered on the squad by all and sundry.
Among the Green Shirts' several admirers on Twitter, including Pakistan's political leaders, who can't contain their excitement following Pakistan's miraculous entry into the tournament's grand finale.
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif lauded the team for their incredible comeback on the bird app.
The Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations send luck for the Babar Azam-led squad.
PTI chief Imran Khan congratulated the Men in Green for their outclass performance.
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also shared praises.
PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira wrote, "Congratulations Pakistan & Well done."
