Varun Dhawan starrer 'Bhediya' all set to premiere at the 53rd International Film Festival India

'Bhediya' is set to release in theatres on November 25

Film Bhediya featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will be premiering at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Reportedly, Bhediya is going to have a grand premiere at the film festival before the official release of the film.

As per the sources: “The premiere of Bhediya is a win-win situation for everyone. The audiences will have a chance to watch the film first at the 53rd IFFI, before its theatrical release. For the IFFI team, it works as Bhediya is a highly anticipated film and its premiere will lead to great excitement.”

The sources further went on to say: “When it comes to the cast and crew of the film, they’ll get a chance to showcase their film at such a prestigious event. It is also confirmed that Bhediya is going to receive a lot of attention from both the media and social media.”

Bhediya is a thriller-comedy film directed by Amar Kaushik. In the film, Varun will be playing the role of a youngster who turns into a werewolf after being attacked by a wolf. Meanwhile, Kriti will be portraying the character of a Dr. Anika.

The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan has Bawaal and Citadel lined up next, reports IndiaToday.