Meghan Markle says 'awesome' women are led down with 'deflecting' label

Meghan Markle talks about braving through unfair labels branded by the society.

Speaking on the latest episode of podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex discussed various reactions to degrading names.

Meghan said: "For some women, it's all about embracing and reclaiming the b-word, taking the power out of it, maybe even using comedy to defuse it.

"And for others, it's standing in there knowing and being unaffected by the implication of the word or its cousin, difficult.

"Powering through in spite of the pain, or even the insecurity it may cause.

"And sometimes using the dig for drive, getting them closer to their goal, building a business, a career."

Meghan noted that unfair labels are used as "deflection" from the "awesome" traits some women have.