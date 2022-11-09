Christina Applegate sends love to fellow ‘immunocompromised’ Selena Gomez for documentary

Christina Applegate showed support to her fellow immunocompromised celebrity Selena Gomez.

Gomez recently came out with her emotional and raw documentary on Apple TV+, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, in which she touches up on her struggles with mental health and lupus, an autoimmune disease.

Applegate, 50, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, which is also an autoimmune disease, and has been open about her struggles with the disease. In a show of support, the Dead to Me actress tweeted out some words of kindness for the singer.

“To @selenagomez Am watching your documentary," Applegate wrote in a tweet. "From one immunocompromised to another. I'm here xo.”

“MS and Lulus are baby sisters from other mothers and a dad who owns a weird truck," Applegate wrote to Gomez. "Xo. Good on you kid for opening your life to those that need an eye open."

Both MS and lupus leave people with a weakened immune system leaving them extremely susceptible to infection.

The documentary is directed by Alek Keshishian, who has also directed the popular Madonna: Truth or Dare documentary. My Mind & Me takes its viewers through an intimate journey of the Lose You To Love Me singer. It navigates through Gomez’s body image issues to excruciating lupus flare-ups and her mental health issues.

In a recent interview with Kelly Clarkson, Gomez shared that she was nervous to release the film. “I'm kind of scared. A lot of people are going to see this whole other side of me — and I'm like, 'I hope they like it,” she said.

On the other hand, Applegate shared her candid perspective in an interview with The New York Times.

"There was the sense of, 'Well, let's get her some medicine so she can get better,'" Applegate said, regarding her initial diagnosis. "And there is no better. But it was good for me. I needed to process my loss of my life, my loss of that part of me. So I needed that time."

She continued, “It's not like I came on the other side of it, like, 'Woohoo, I'm totally fine,'" she told the Times. "Acceptance? No. I'm never going to accept this. I'm pissed."

On the matter of how she appears in the new season of Dead to Me, she added, "This is the first time anyone's going to see me the way I am," she said. "I put on 40 pounds; I can't walk without a cane. I want people to know that I am very aware of all of that."