Wednesday November 09, 2022
King Charles III praised for being ‘in contrast to his mother’

King Charles III was recently praised by 'The Crown' season five actor Dominic West

By Web Desk
November 09, 2022
King Charles III was recently praised by Dominic West who helms the character of the then-Prince of Wales in Netflix’s well-acclaimed The Crown season five.

During his conversation with Town & Country, the 53-year-old actor said that Charles was 'in contrast to his mother'.

“I love that since he became king, in contrast to his mother, he is totally heart-on-his-sleeve,” he said of King Charles. “I mean, that thing he did about Liz Truss? - 'Back again, Dear, oh dear’.”

“Then a ‘(expletive) pen!’ (expletive) pen! He was roaring over the leaky pen incident!” he added.

“The queen of 70 years was never that emotive, and he's doing it every day. I think people love it,” the actor added.

Weighing on Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Dominic said: “It was poignant and, in some ways, sad. But in most ways, I think it was such an amazing life and such an amazing death, really, that it didn't feel very sad.”