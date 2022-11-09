Jennifer Lopez wants Ben Affleck kids to find 'ally' in her

Jennifer Lopez is adamant on supporting Ben Affleck co-parent his kids with Jennifer Garner.
Affleck, who shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 with Garner, 'work well together' in co-parenting their brood.
Speaking to Vogue about her new family life, JLo admits that blending two families can be a tricky process.
Children “need to be handled with so much care,” Lopez admitted.
“They have so many feelings. They’re teens,” the songwriter explained. “But it’s going really well so far.
“What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up,” she noted.
