Britney Spears claps back at Millie Bobby Brown for wanting to play her in a biopic

Britney Spears was not amused by Millie Bobby Brown’s desire to play the Pop Queen in a biopic.

During an interview on the Drew Barrymore Show, which aired Monday, November 7, the Enola Holmes star mentioned that she wanted to play a real person and would have liked to play the If You Seek Amy singer on screen, via Us Weekly.

“I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney. [It] would be Britney Spears,” Brown told the talk show host, 47.

“I think her story resonates with me. Just growing up, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger — I see the scramble for words and I don’t know her, but when I look up pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.”

As a response to this, Spears, who is quite active on social media, shaded the Stranger Things actress. The singer, 40, posted a photo of a door and penned what appeared to be a rant in a long caption .

“Good news, good news !!! Still breathing … (sic),” wrote Spears. “I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!”



“Although it’s pretty f—king clear they preferred me dead,” she added.

In the post, she also seemingly slammed her parents. “it’s funny the same two people who gave me life are the same exact 2 people who took it away … but guess what !!! I’m alive and I’m breathing again !!! Yeah I know I’ve posted too much this week on Instagram (sic),’ alluded Spears.

In conclusion, she wrote, “I guess my family is going to lock their doors now!!! Either way … I just want to say hi and share these fabulous doors !!! I did kinda post too much this week … I’m embarrassed !!! I get it … oh well !!! Have a good day !!! (sic)”

Some fans in the comments seem to have taken Brown’s side.

“We love you Britney,” wrote one fan. “Also, I think Millie Bobby Brown meant it as a compliment that she wanted to play you in a movie and that she'd honor you properly, don't be offended Queen!”

“You have been very dramatic in the months after your conservatorship ended and keep going after the wrong people,” wrote another concerned fan. “You need to stop and remember who your true enemies are; your relatives & those that worked for them. Millie did nothing wrong. She answered a question. She obviously admires you and instead of you being dramatic about literally everything, you need to chill out.”

Millie has not yet responded to Spears.