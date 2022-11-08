King Charles leaves Rishi Sunak in fits with his hilarious gesture to Stella McCartney

King Charles III left renowned fashion designer Stella McCartney baffled with kisses during a reception at Buckingham Palace last week.



The new monarch welcomed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and fashion designer Stella McCartney among others at reception at the palace ahead of the Cop27 climate change summit.

The new King left the fashion designer flustered after she forgot how to greet him.

Charles greeted her with kisses on the cheeks as Stella said: "Your Majesty, I don’t know what I’m supposed to do any more."

Sunak, who introduced the daughter of Beatle Sir Paul McCartney to the King, could not control his emotions and burst into laughter while witnessing amazing moments between the two.

King Charles also thanked Rishi Sunak and Stella McCartney for attending the event, and the Prime Minister replied: "It's all about what you’ve done."