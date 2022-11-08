Victoria Beckham won’t let Nicola Peltz rift ruin her brand: ‘She is taking action’

File Footage

Victoria Beckham wants her fight with Nicola Peltz to end because she fears it would "cheapen" her brand and her connection with high-profile friends like Anna Wintour.

The fashion designer worries that the industry bigwigs will turn their back on her if the drama surrounding the Transformers star does not end soon.

An insider told Heat Magazine that the wife of David Beckham is trying to make amends with Nicola in order to save her brand, Beckham.

“Vic is worried that the rift is turning off some of her high-end pals in the fashion industry, particularly Anna Wintour, which is why she is taking action,” the insider said.

“Anna has championed the Beckham family in Vogue, and Vic doesn’t want to run the risk of falling out of favour with her or that crowd.”

Victoria, who has graced Vogue covers all around the world: Britain, India, Paris, Germany, and others, is now eyeing the American cover of the publication according to the outlet.

“She still wants to be considered for the cover of American Vogue every now and then, and she has been worried that if this family row drags on, the family will be considered more like the Osbournes at the height of their reality fame, rowing on MTV, rather than a sophisticated family,” the source shared.

“Everyone agrees the feud looks messy, and Vic should be the one to try and clean it all up because it seems as though Nicola has no interest in doing it.”

The source went on to add that the former Spice Girl has “spent a lifetime building up the Beckham brand” and now she won’t let her fight with Nicola ruin it.

“Vic has been stubborn up until now, but she’s getting tired of it, and the fact that people are saying it could cheapen their brand has made her realise she needs to take matters into her own hands.

“She has to be the one control in control and that means her being the one who has to smooth everything out,” the source noted.