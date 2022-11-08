Humayun Saeed reveals ‘The Crown’ co-star Elizabeth Debicki’s interest in Pakistan

Humayun Saeed revealed The Crown co-star Elizabeth Debicki showed great interest in Pakistan while filming season five of the hit Netflix royal series.

In an exclusive interview with GEO news, Saeed, who will essay the role of Dr. Hasnat Khan in the upcoming installment of The Crown, shared his work experience alongside the cast, especially Debicki, who will be playing Princess Diana.

Saeed, 51, said, “It was great working with Elizabeth. We spoke about Pakistan and she was keen to know more about our people, culture and entertainment industry.”

Speaking of working alongside Debicki, the Jawani Phir Nahi Aani star said, “We had already interacted during our chemistry reading online before we met again on set in the UK.”

Recalling his first rehearsal, Saeed revealed, “I was a bit nervous about being on a new project and working with a new team and she [Elizabeth] sensed that and told me that she feels the same at the start of a new project. That really helped!”

Saeed also praised Debicki for her exceptional acting skills. “One thing I must say is that her dedication towards her work is on a next level. The effort she puts into her work is inspiring,” the Meray Paas Tum Ho star said.

Saeed’s first glimpse as Dr. Hasnat was released weeks before the scheduled release date of the show and his transformation left fans and viewers of the show impressed.

The Crown season five will be streaming on Netflix on Nov 9.