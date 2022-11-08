Brooklyn Beckham waiting for Nicola Peltz nod over having 'bunch of kids'

Brooklyn Beckham is gushing over having a big family with Nicola Peltz.
The aspiring chef wants to have a "bunch of kids" and is waiting for a go ahead from the Transformers actress.
"I could have had kids yesterday. Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around," he told People Magazine.
"That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."
In People's upcoming 2022 Sexiest Men Alive issue, Brooklyn said: "Her family lives in Florida and mine in the UK, but we have our own life out here in LA and it's really really lovely. Just having each other's company, it's the best."
Lindsay Lohan reacted to the death of her ex-Aaron Carter, who she dated all the way back in the early 2000s
His appearance quickly became a viral hit online, making headlines before the show even debuted.
Slumberland is slated to release on Netflix on November 18th, 2022.
Rihanna welcomed 6-month-old son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May.
Culpo and Jonas broke up in 2015 after nearly two years together
The actor joins an ensemble which will also include Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Oscar Isaac