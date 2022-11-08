Netflix ‘Slumberand’: Jason Momoa reveals why he can’t work with animals

Jason Momoa revealed the reason he can't work with animals is because he gets attached too quickly.

After filming wrapped for Netflix's upcoming Slumberland movie, the actor brought home a new friend from set.

The movie is based on the comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland. Momoa plays the magical character Flip who helps the little girl Nemo, played by Marlow Barkley, to travel through dreams and flee nightmares. In the movie, Nemo has a stuffed pig that comes alive at night.

Momoa posted two videos on Instagram showing off the pig that was featured in the Netflix film. In the first video he posted, Momoa wrote, “my new friend LAU LAU. or MANAPUA. we haven’t decided yet. this is why i can’t work with animals i want to bring them home. wild and feral like his pops. aloha j (sic)”



Between the names ‘Lau Lau’ and ‘Manapua’, the Hawaiian native contemplated. Both names refer to popular Hawaiian dishes that, according to the Food Network, are respectively pork with butterfish wrapped in taro leaves and steamed beef buns, via People.

In the second video, the Aquaman star tagged his 13-year-old costar sharing his excitement. “@marlowbarkley look what i found. hopefully u meet him mr MANAPUA slumberland premiere coming soon. nov 18 on @netflix aloha j (sic)”

In the clip, he asked the pet, "You want to come to the Slumberland premiere? We can paint your nails pink and put a little top hat on you."



His mom, who can be heard in the background, telling him: "I think that'd be a little over the top since you just got him," to which Momoa quickly responded, "Well, mom, I'm kind of over the top."

Slumberland will be released in select theatres on November 11th, 2022 and premieres on Netflix on November 18th, 2022.

