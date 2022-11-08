Prince Andrew, Harry disappoint King Charles III

Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had an opportunity to win the trust of their royal relatives as all come together putting their differences aside at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September.



The display of unity from the royal family at the late Queen's funeral raised hopes of a reconciliation, but they failed to heal their wounds.

Royal fans and experts were sure that the Duke of York has no future as a senior working royal under King Charles but there was a possibility of a job for him in the Firm - something out of the public eye.

Harry, who reunited with his royal relatives at the funeral, did not apparently try to repair his fractured relationship with his father and brother. The Duchess also seemed reluctant to get closer with Kate Middleton to bury the hatchet for the better tomorrow of the monarchy.

As per reports, King Charles, during a meeting, has already informed his younger brother Andrew that he would not return to royal duties ever again. The Duke of York is said to have been left feeling emotional over the news.

The new King has also reportedly sent warnings to Harry that he won't tolerate any of his attempt to damage the royal family, an insider has told.

Prince Harry and Andrew's Remembrance wreaths have also been removed from public display as both the Dukes have failed to gain Charles' support and sympathy.