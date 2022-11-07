Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL' collects INR 50 lakh on Day 3

Double XL, the movie starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, did not do well at the box office; even three days after its theatrical debut, the movie's receipts are still in the lakhs.



As per reports, the film collected around INR 50 lakh on the third day of its theatrical release. The film clashed with Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot and Janhvi Kapoor's survival drama Mili which collected INR 3 crore and INR 65 lakh, respectively, on the third day.

This takes the film's total collection to INR 95 lakh in three days. Considering the current numbers, the film will be soon pulled out of theatres if it doesn't pick up pace in the coming days.

Double XL is a film that promotes body positivity and stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. The film is directed by Satramm Ramani and was released in theatres on November 4. The film is directed by Satram Ramani and written by Musassar Aziz and Sasha Singh.