Farhan Akhtar calls rock music life of Mumbai

Farhan Akhtar performed at Independence Rock Fest

Farhan Akhtar’s love for rock music is not a hidden fact. He is often seen practicing it behind the doors and in public. He performed at Independence Rock Fest held in Mumbai and won the crowd.

Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobaaraa star is a die-hard rock’n’roll fan was totally jazzed to perform among the crowd who understand the music on his level. He said he was happy to be there in the company of like-minded music lovers of the genre.

He also talked about how the event matches with the vibe of the city, he said, "The fact that the quintessential rockfest got such a response is so reassuring. The city needs rock music to stay alive. I'm glad that it's happening again."

Talking about the young talent showing up in the industry for music, he said, “We need to keep the fire of rock music burning. Just keep the fire burning. Rock always represents freedom. It represents independence. It represents having your own voice."