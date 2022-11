Maisie Smith ditches her engagement ring after proposal rumours

Maisie Smith has been seen without her engagement ring while running errands with Max George after proposal rumours.

Last week the couple fuelled speculation they were set to wed after actress Maisie flashed a sparkler while on holiday.

But when she and The Wanted singer Max were snapped in Birmingham 21-year-old Maisie's hand was ring free.

Maisie first got fans talking last week when, in pictures shared to Instagram, Maisie could be seen sporting bling on her ring finger as the loved-up couple posed in the sun.

However, insiders told The Sun that while the Strictly Come Dancing co-stars are not yet engaged, they have moved their relationship to the next level by introducing their parents to each other.

A source said: “Maisie and Max are absolutely smitten and wanted their families to meet properly.

Photo credits: DailyMail

“They have flown out to Cyprus along with both their families for some proper bonding time together.

“Maisie’s schedule is really hectic because of the Strictly tour so they thought taking a holiday as a big group would be a chance for them to all properly get to know one another – rather than just a snatched few hours in the UK.

Photo credits: DailyMail

“Max is head over heels for Maisie and wanted his family to see just why she was the perfect woman for him.

“It is a sign of how seriously they are both taking this.

“This is not a flash in the pan romance for Maisie and Max and everyone seems to be getting on well which is all they could have hoped for.”