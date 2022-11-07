Freddy: Kartik Aaryan-starrer film's first teaser out

Freddy: Kartik Aaryan's film's first teaser out

The teaser of Kartik Aaryan's next film Freddy is out. In the film, the actor will be doing a dentist character who is lonely and shy.



Freddy is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and will release on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar.



The actor of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shared the teaser on her Instagram and captioned it, "Welcome to the World of #Freddy Appointments open 2nd December 2022 #ReadyForFreddy.

In the teaser Kartik’s creepy smile also makes him look like a convincing psycho-killer. He is seen talking, and smiling.

Freddy is Kartik’s first film after the box-office success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film also stars Alaya F in the lead role.



Kartik also has Satya Prem Ki Katha along with Kiara Advani in the pipeline.