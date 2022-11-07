William, Harry’s support to armed forces charities backed by ex-comrade

FileFootage

A former comrade recently extended his support to Prince William and Prince Harry for backing military charities.



During his conversation with Express.co.uk, SSgt Minter said: “Being in the armed forces certainly opened their eyes. But they’re both very worldly people.

“I think even before joining the armed forces, they were very aware of mental health – and the struggles out there, especially with their mum [Princess Diana] and how public and open she was with everything,” the ex-comrade added.

“We fully back both of them as individuals, and we’d love to be doing something with them at some point,” he added.

“Although they are separate – the Government and the Crown – they are hugely influential people. They wouldn’t be getting behind a charity if the Government were doing what it needed to do.

“And they’re both founders of charities, they both get behind multiple different armed forces charities to help people, so I think the more they do it, the more they publicise it, the more pressure that does get on the Government too,” he added.