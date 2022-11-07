Kate Middleton ‘won’t let’ ‘spare’ Charlotte turn into Prince Harry

File Footage

Kate Middleton reportedly plans on abolishing the heir and spare dynamic by the time Prince George begins training for the Crown of England.



This claim has come in reference to Prince Harry’s admission about being the ‘Spare’ and according to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, the duo intends to ‘break this cycle’.

She was quoted telling Express UK, “There’s this heir and spare dynamic that we have been talking about for the last few years, in which the spare typically is so completely lost and they fall into trouble.”

“We look at Princess Margaret, Prince Andrew and now Prince Harry. I know Prince Harry is trying to do his own thing, but I do think he is struggling.”

This also follows similar claims made by royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah who fears, that Prince Harry may have found the “unbreakable restraints of the royal pecking order” too difficult.