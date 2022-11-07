King Charles prepared to act over Prince Harry's revelations

Not only would King Charles strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles, he is also prepared to extend the ban to their children if Netflix series and his son's memoir are too damaging.

This was revealed by Jeremy Vine who said the monarch is reportedly prepared to act over Harry's revelations.

Prince Harry's memoir is scheduled to come out early next year amid reports that the British royal family is concerned about what Harry might reveal in his book.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently living in California with their two children after stepping down from their royal duties.

They still have the royal titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.