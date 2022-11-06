UAE scraps all COVID-19 restrictions

Image showing some passengers at an airport. — AFP/file

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sunday announced to lift all the restrictions and precautionary measures related to COVID-19 from November 7 (tomorrow).

Wearing a facemask will be optional in mosques, places of worship, open places and closed facilities, the UAE government announced. However, masks would be mandatory at hospitals and health facilities.

The new instructions will come into force at 6am on Monday.

After lifting the COVID-19 restriction, the green pass on Al-Hosn application will no longer be required for entering public facilities and government offices.