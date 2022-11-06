UAE scraps all COVID-19 restrictions

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sunday announced to lift all the restrictions and precautionary measures related to COVID-19 from November 7 (tomorrow).
Wearing a facemask will be optional in mosques, places of worship, open places and closed facilities, the UAE government announced. However, masks would be mandatory at hospitals and health facilities.
The new instructions will come into force at 6am on Monday.
After lifting the COVID-19 restriction, the green pass on Al-Hosn application will no longer be required for entering public facilities and government offices.
In 2020 a Lancet study attributed 1.67 million deaths to air pollution in India in 2019, including almost 17,500 in...
Turkey's central bank cut its policy rate for a third consecutive time, bringing it down to 10.5% from 12%
Launches prompted South Korea and the United States to extend their ongoing joint air drills, the largest-ever such...
Biden, whose approval rating has been underwater for more than a year, has been relatively inconspicuous on the...
Warring sides in Ethiopia announce accord to silence their guns after two years of devastating conflict that have...
Qatar authorities say they have seized 144 counterfeit World Cup trophies