Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have absolutely ‘nothing to even offer’

Sunday November 06, 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reportedly ‘has nothing to offer’ experts warn

By Web Desk
November 06, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of having ‘absolutely nothing’ to offer the Royal Family.

These claims have been brought to light by GB News, royal commentator Maureen Callahan.

Callahan started it all off by saying, “They are definitely experiencing diminishing returns.”

“They don’t really have anything to offer in the way of content, other than their own personal life histories,” she also said.

“Harry seems stuck somewhat emotionally at an age where he was deeply traumatized. And he has many grievances that he has yet to deal with.”