Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have absolutely ‘nothing to even offer’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of having ‘absolutely nothing’ to offer the Royal Family.



These claims have been brought to light by GB News, royal commentator Maureen Callahan.

Callahan started it all off by saying, “They are definitely experiencing diminishing returns.”



“They don’t really have anything to offer in the way of content, other than their own personal life histories,” she also said.

“Harry seems stuck somewhat emotionally at an age where he was deeply traumatized. And he has many grievances that he has yet to deal with.”