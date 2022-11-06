Prince Harry making royals brace for trouble with dedication to Queen Elizabeth

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly ended up creating his very own chapter in the Spare memoir of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.



These revelations have been made by the royal commentator and expert Richard Eden in his interview with the Daily Mail.

He began by showcasing his fears surrounding the entire ordeal and admitted, “I'm very sad.”

“I fear for the book. I know they're writing the chapter on the funeral, so I suppose that's what the book will end on.”

This all comes shortly after the Duke of Sussex was accused of throwing a “spanner in the works” amid the ‘desperation’ and a £20 million payout.