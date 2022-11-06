Meghan, Harry ‘cling onto royal titles’ to ‘move in correct circles’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry allegedly want to keep their royal titles because they have realized it's importance.

The Duchess of Sussex talked with Oprah Winfrey to share: “All the grandeur surrounding this stuff is an attachment I don’t personally have.

“I’ve been a waitress, an actress, a princess, a Duchess - I’ve always still just been Meghan, right?” she said. "I’ve been clear on who I am, independent of all that stuff, and the most important title I’ll ever have is mom. I know that."

However, royal commentator Neil Sean shared that a “very good source” hinted that the mother-of-two since had a "dramatic change of heart regarding titles".

He said: "Harry and Meghan are very, very keen to cling onto those royal titles.

"After much deliberation, Meghan decided that the titles would be a good thing, not just for her but for both her children too.

"Meghan become very friendly with senior members of the monarchy, predominately Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

“After this, Meghan realised how useful a title can be, particularly when you want to move in the correct circles.

"That is the reason why they want to clutch hold of titles,” the commentator continued.

Neil suggested: “It's really down to the fact that after befriending Beatrice and Eugenie, she saw how useful those titles are to them.

"Their father, Prince Andrew, had to push very hard to make sure his children got those titles."