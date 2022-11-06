 
close
Sunday November 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

King Charles’ appearance on ‘The Repair Shop’ credited to aide who quit amid controversy

King Charles III recently appeared on BBC’s 'The Repair Shop'

By Web Desk
November 06, 2022

FileFootage

King Charles III recently appeared on BBC’s The Repair Shop which was arranged by a senior aide who quit amid controversy.

Daily Mail on Sunday reported an insider spilt the beans: “Credit where credit’s due to Michael on this one.”

“He has long been a big fan of the show and saw that there were huge synergies between what they do at Dumfries House and on the programme,” he added.

“So he had a call with them to see what might be possible,” he added.

The royal appearance on TV showed Charles repairing grandfather clocks and a ceramic piece made for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.

Charles said to Kirsten Ramsay: “it’s fantastic” adding: “‘I think it is utterly wonderful.”

The show’s Jay Blades opened up on the experience of sharing the screen. “People often say never judge a book by its cover so you never listen to what people say until you've met the real person yourself,” Jay told The Mirror.

“It was a real joy and an honour to be working with him, wait until you see it, you're going to be amazed. You never see him like this,” he added.  