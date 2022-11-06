King Charles’ appearance on ‘The Repair Shop’ credited to aide who quit amid controversy

FileFootage

King Charles III recently appeared on BBC’s The Repair Shop which was arranged by a senior aide who quit amid controversy.



Daily Mail on Sunday reported an insider spilt the beans: “Credit where credit’s due to Michael on this one.”

“He has long been a big fan of the show and saw that there were huge synergies between what they do at Dumfries House and on the programme,” he added.

“So he had a call with them to see what might be possible,” he added.

The royal appearance on TV showed Charles repairing grandfather clocks and a ceramic piece made for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.

Charles said to Kirsten Ramsay: “it’s fantastic” adding: “‘I think it is utterly wonderful.”

The show’s Jay Blades opened up on the experience of sharing the screen. “People often say never judge a book by its cover so you never listen to what people say until you've met the real person yourself,” Jay told The Mirror.

“It was a real joy and an honour to be working with him, wait until you see it, you're going to be amazed. You never see him like this,” he added.