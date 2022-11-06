Prince Harry blasted for ‘self-pitying’ title choice: ‘Has millions and still dissatisfied’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just come under fire for the shockingly ‘self-pitying’ book title he’s come up with.



These revelations have been made by royal commentator Richard Eden, in his most recent interview on the Palace Confidential podcast.

He began by highlighting the reality of Prince Harry’s incoming memoir and branded it ‘utter self pity’.

“For me, it's so significant that word Spare. It just conjures up so many images of self-pity really. It's all sort of woe is me, I've had such a hard time and everything.”

Before concluding he also added, “You forget this is a prince born into privilege, every privilege in the world and now he's not American firms like Netflix throwing millions at him. Spare us the self-pity!”