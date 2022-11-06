King Charles III mocked for ‘not having a job’ by royal photographer

file footage

King Charles III was once mocked by a longtime royal photographer for not having a job after the then-Prince of Wales attempted to chastise the photog for being on ‘his land’, reported The Sun.



Royal photographer Arthur Edwards, who has been photographing the royal family for more than four decades, recently penned an article for The Sun, in which he detailed the icy start of his relations with King Charles, who was the Prince of Wales at the time he started.

Reminiscing a particularly tense encounter with Charles from all the way back in 1980, Edwards wrote, “I was trudging down a track on Prince Charles’s Gloucestershire estate, Highgrove. I hadn’t joined the Ramblers Association — I was using a public footpath to get closer to the house for some long-lens shots…”

“Suddenly, in the distance, I saw a horseman galloping towards me across the springy turf. As the mounted figure came closer, I could make out a red-faced and irate heir-to-the-throne in the saddle,” Edwards continued.

He then shared, “The prince bellowed: “What are you doing on my land?” I replied: “It’s not your land. It’s a public footpath and I’m just doing my job.” Charles retorted, icily: “Some job.””

To this, Edwards recalled replying, “’Well, at least I have a job’.”

“The prince turned puce with rage, gathered his reins and galloped off. One of the police protection officers on duty later told me that they were having a coffee break at Highgrove when the prince stormed in, banged his whip on the table, and yelled: “You’re supposed to be guarding me, and Arthur Edwards is on my front lawn!”” Edwards further shared.

Edwards’ relationship with King Charles remained icy for a while, but eventually thawed, with the photographing claiming that they didn’t really click until 2004.