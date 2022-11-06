Hilary Duff 'deeply sorry' over losing 'teenage love' Aaron Carter

Hilary Duff is paying a tribute to ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter.
The Lizze McGuire alum turned to her Instagram on Sunday to pen an emotional note for the singer she loved 'so deeply.'
“For Aaron- I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” Duff began.
“You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent … boy did my teenage self love you deeply.”
Duff then went on to wish that Carter 'rests easy' and 'sent loved to his family.'
The couple dated for 3 years since 2000. Both Duff and Aaron 13-year-old at the time.
Queen Consort Camilla is threatened by Prince Harry's memoir
King Charles III was once mocked by a longtime royal photographer for not having a job
The upcoming movie is an adaptation of the Suzanne Collins' prequel novel 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'
King Charles III and Meghan Markle's body language rituals were recently analysed by an expert
Queen Consort Camilla face constant infidelity at the hands of her ex-husband
Eminem was honoured Saturday night during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 37th annual induction ceremony.