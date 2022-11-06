 
close
Sunday November 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Angelina Jolie hits 14 million followers on Instagram

Angelina Jolie hits 14 million followers on Instagram

By Web Desk
November 06, 2022
Angelina Jolie hits 14 million followers on Instagram

Angelina Jolie has reached 14 million followers on Instagram. The Hollywood star and activist hit the milestone by sharing only 56 posts.

The actress follows only three accounts that not include any celebrities.

She mainly use her social media presence to highlight her humanitarian work.

Jolie recently visited Pakistan where millions of people have been rendered homeless after devastating floods.

Angelina Jolie hits 14 million followers on Instagram