Meghan Markle used her lifestyle blog 'to receive luxury goods for free'

Former actress Meghan Markle could not resist expensive designer's freebies, and this continued after she married Prince Harry, according to a royal biographer.
Meghan Markle would use her now-defunct blog, The Tig, as a means of receiving luxury goods for free, Mirror Online reports that Tina Brown claims in her book.
The author, in her book ‘The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor – The Truth And The Turmoil’, explains: “She won a reputation among the marketers of luxury brands of being warmly interested in receiving bags of designer swag.”
Ms Brown said: “I really think Harry wanted out, himself. Meghan gave Harry the tools to leave."
In interview with The Washington Post to promote the book, Brown claimed: “She understood the world of agents and deals. I mean this wasn’t Harry’s world, but suddenly he had in Meghan a very worldly strategist who he decided to trust above all the other advisors.”
