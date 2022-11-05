‘The Crown’ 5: Netflix drops sneak peek of Dominic West’s Charles, Elizabeth Debicki’s Diana

File footage

Netflix’s hit royal series The Crown is coming to screens with the much anticipated season five on November 9.

Ahead of its release, the streaming giant gave fans a rare sneak peek of the forthcoming season’s new cast and their stunning transformation as the then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki will be playing the roles Charles and Diana in the show. In the recently shared behind-the-scenes video clip, West shared about his journey of getting the role of now King of the United Kingdom.

In the clip, titled, Becoming Charles, West shared, “This is such a big show, that has had so many great performances in it. You’ve got to be part of it if you can.”

The Wire actor also added, “I was slightly in despair, how was I going to get the physicality of this guy? Because the only time I really looked like Charles was from behind… the hair is just perfect.”

Debicki talked about filming Diana’s infamous Panorama interview and her and Charles’ marriage breakdown, in a “Becoming Diana” clip.



The Australian actress said there was a lot of information and content out there with Diana “being the most photographed person in the world at that time.”

“I know Dom was similar to me in this that we were always looking for the footage we could find of them that was the most honest in a way.”

The Crown season five will chronicle the trials and tribulations of the royal family throughout the early to mid-1990s.