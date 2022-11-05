Prince Harry 'can’t strong-arm' ghost author of Spare memoir?

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly ended up losing his battle with the ghostwriter of his memoir, amid rumors of last-minute changes.



Daily Mail's royal editor Rebecca English has brought to light these shocking insights.

These revelations have been made during Ms English’s interview on the Palace Confidential podcast.

She started by admitting, “From what I've heard is he did go back to the publishers after his grandmother died. He asked to be able to recognise her passing in the text.”

“I've been told he did want to make some changes but interestingly, not just the publishers but the ghostwriter didn't want too many changes to be made.”

“I presumer because he's putting his name to a work he wants to be strong, powerful and readable. He doesn't want it watered down either.”

“It sounds like some changes have been made but definitely not everything Harry wanted.”