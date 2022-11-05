Prince Harry ‘knows’ Royal Family can’t counter attack: ‘Taking advantage!’

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly has been taking full advantage of the Royal Family’s pacifist attitude because he ‘knows’ they can’t attack.



These shocking revelations have been brought to light by royal commentator Angela Levin, in his interview with Express UK.

She began by referencing Prince Harry’s potential attacks against the Royal Family and referenced “He knows full well his family won't attack him in return.”

“He has a wife he worships and the freedom he longed for - so why is he still seemingly full of resentment and determination to get his own back?”

For those unversed, the Spare memoir is going to be published on January 10, 2023.”