Prince Harry ‘knows’ Royal Family can’t counter attack: ‘Taking advantage!’

Prince Harry reportedly has been taking full advantage of the Royal Family’s pacifist attitude because he ‘knows’ they can’t attack.
These shocking revelations have been brought to light by royal commentator Angela Levin, in his interview with Express UK.
She began by referencing Prince Harry’s potential attacks against the Royal Family and referenced “He knows full well his family won't attack him in return.”
“He has a wife he worships and the freedom he longed for - so why is he still seemingly full of resentment and determination to get his own back?”
For those unversed, the Spare memoir is going to be published on January 10, 2023.”
Prince William is said to be taking a different approach in his new royal as Prince of Wales
King Charles has started to retaliate after ‘bouts of slander’ and ‘various threats’
Camilla Parker Bowles recently became Queen Consort after Queen Elizabeth II’s death
'Harry Potter' films raked in $7.7 billion globally for Warner Bros
Spice Girls will reportedly sing Happy Birthday to Geri Horner and will get up on stage to join her for a number
Olly Alexander reacts to Rihanna collaborating with Johnny Depp in Savage X Fenty fashion show