Angelina Jolie visits art museum in Brooklyn with daughter Zahara

Angelina Jolie took her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt on a trip to art museum this weekend.

The stunning mother-daughter duo’s outing came shortly after celebrating Zahara’s homecoming weekend at Spelman College last week.

Jolie and Zahara visited an art exhibition held in Brooklyn and the Eternals star shared glimpse from their tour on Instagram.

On Friday, Jolie, 47, and Zahara, 17, visited Brooklyn museum, where artist Duke Riley showcased his latest show, Death to the Living: Long Live Trash, highlighting marine pollution.

Jolie, who is a noted environmentalist, posted several photos of the exhibition on her IG account. In the pictures, artist Riley was seen showing her and Zahara the pieces of art.

The Maleficent star opted for a floor-length black coat for the outing and paired it with black boots. Zahara, on the other hand, rocked a pair of skinny jeans and black shirt during the trip.

"Z and I went to see the @dukerileystudio exhibition at the Brooklyn museum," Jolie explained in the caption.

"In Duke's latest show at the Brooklyn Museum, DEATH TO THE LIVING, Long Live Trash, his reinterpretations of maritime folk art - made using trash removed from the ocean - expose plastic pollution that, along with climate change and habitat loss, are pushing our oceanic ecosystems to collapse."