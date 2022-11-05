Prince Harry 'using death of Diana' as 'launching point' in memoir: Expert

Prince Harry is accused of using his mother, Princess Diana's death for attention.

The Duke of Sussex, who is all set to release his reality show with Meghan Markle on Netflix, is told the alliance is not the 'best idea.'

Columnist Maureen Callahan says: "Harry did not realise getting in bed with the streaming service who produces The Crown, one of the most popular shows in the world, was probably not the best idea."

Speaking further about Harry's upcoming memoir, Ms Callahan tells Dan Wootton: "This is what Harry has called the defining trauma of his life."

She adds the Duke will be seen to "use the death of his mother as a launching point to discuss the way in which his life unravelled".

Callahan added his life had unravelled "to such a degree that he had no choice but to leave the Royal Family".