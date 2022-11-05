Keanu Reeves takes aback on Matthew Perry’s insulting remarks in memoir

Keanu Reeves is seemingly in shock after Mathew Perry’s mean question that why he (Keanu Reeves)“walks among us”.

According to a source, that spoke to Us Weekly on Friday about Perry’s multiple mentions of Keanu in his latest memoir.

"Keanu thought the comments came out of left field," the source added "It’s kind of backfired on Matthew anyway, which is why he had to apologize."

The Friends alum, 53, apologized to Keanu ahead of the release of memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

"I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize,” he confessed to People Magazine. "I should have used my own name instead."

Mathew has been in the spotlight lately for mentioning Keanu in his latest book in which he shared his experience working with the John Wick star’s best friend River Phoenix on the 1988 film A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.

They both played best friends in the movie but the Stand by Me star died of a drug overdose at 23 years old in 1993.

“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” the 17 Again star writes.

He went further, "River was a beautiful man inside and out and too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down."

Perry also recalled his initial reaction to his Almost Heroes co-star Chris Farley’s fatal overdose in 1997.

"I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out," he writes. "Keanu Reeves walks among us."

Perry and Reeves never publicly had a falling out, so the mean comments raised many eyebrows that Perry had a bizarre obsession with the Reeves.