Henry Cavill reveals he ‘very gently’ held out hope for Superman return

Henry Cavill is set to reprise his role as the DC’s beloved hero, Superman.

In an interview with the Deadline, Cavill revealed that he ‘very gently’ held on to his role as Man of Steel in the six-year hiatus provided that he had no control over the character’s future.

“As an actor, you have to learn that there are things out of your control, no matter what you may think, no matter how your performance was, no matter what factor were not in your control in the first place, no matter how the audience feels,” Cavill told the outlet during its The Film That Lit My Fuse video series.

“It was something which I had to very gently hold onto in my heart, because I didn’t know whether I would have the opportunity to play it again…[But] the opportunity was very important to get again, and I’m very, very lucky and feel very privileged to have that opportunity now.”

Henry also elaborated on how he feels about the character and what it represents. “There’s something so true and honest and hopeful, which is the best of all of us, and I love that,” he said.” I think it’s the thing which we all truly yearn for, deep, deep down, which is goodness, and everyone else being good, and good to one another, and helping one another. Even at our most cynical, I think that deep down, that’s what we want.”

Cavill confirmed his return to the DC universe last week after he appeared in the end credits of the Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam, released October 21.

“I wanted to wait the weekend before posting this because I wanted to give you all the chance to watch Black Adam. But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman,” the actor said in a video posted to Instagram. Accompanying the post was a caption reading, “A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded.”