Selena Gomez felt ‘haunted’ by Justin Bieber: ‘No one wanted to let go

Lyricist and songwriter Selena Gomez has just sat down for a candid chat and broken down her writing process for the ‘haunting’ song about Justin Bieber, Lose You To Love me.

She made the admission in her newly released documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Apple TV+.

Gomez began by recounting the moment she felt she was ‘finally ready’ to tell her story and admitted, “Being honest that night helped. I texted Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter and said, ‘I think I'm ready to just say I'm sad’.”

For those unversed, Lose You To Love Me ended up becoming one of Gomez’s biggest hits to date and bagged the no. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for days.

She even shared a lesser-known fact about the writing process and admitted, “We wrote the song in 45 minutes.”

During the course of the documentary, Gomez added, “It's about more than just a lost love,” she explained. “It's me learning to choose myself, to choose life, but also hoping that people can find grace and peace in that, too.”

“The song is about knowing that you completely lost every part of who you are, just to rediscover yourself again.”

In the midst of it, all Gomez also recalled, “Everything was so public. I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. But then I just moved past it. And I wasn't afraid anymore.”

“Then just forgetting everything. It was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”