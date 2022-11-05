Author felt manipulated by Princess Diana

Anna Pasternak, the author of "Princess in Love" has said that "it took a long time to realise I felt manipulated by Diana."

According to the Telegraph, the author said, "three decades ago, everyone had passionate opinions about Diana, so to challenge them provoked an excoriating backlash."

She added, "People projected their profound dismay that the royal marriage was not the fairytale we had believed it to be on to me."

She said that the experience of writing the book took her 20 years to recover.

Her comments came just days before the new season of controversial Netflix show The Crown arrives.

Pasternak's remarks are expected to be used by pro-monarchy experts to corroborate their claims they often make against Diana.