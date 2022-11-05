Kate Middleton to attend carol concert to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton will return to Westminster Abbey this Christmas for her carol concert to pay tribute to the late Queen.
Princess of Wales will invite those who’ve given to their communities and the charities she works with.
The concert will take place on 15 December and broadcast nationwide on Christmas Eve.
Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 a few months ago. Kate Middleton and Prime William were made the Prince and Princess of Wales after Charles became king after his mother's death.
Priyanka Chopra talks about her film and upcoming generation of female actresses
The actress confirmed the pleasant news by displaying her burgeoning baby bump
Netflix is removing two movies in December to bring in fresh holiday season content
Selena Gomez discusses her romance with Justin Bieber in upcoming film 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me'
Craig played Bond in five films
In August 2020 Megan identified Lanez, 30, as the person who shot her in the foot