Varun Dhawan feels criticism on Bollywood films for bad VFX is unfair

Varun Dhawan feels criticism on Bolywood films for bad VFX is unfair

Varun Dhawan recently discussed how Bollywood films have come under fire for having poor visual effects and claimed that the budget for such effects isn't large enough, according to IndiaToday.



Varun talked about VFX in his upcoming film Bhediya saying that the team has done as much as they could within the limited resources they had.

Varun said, "We often receive flak for the VFX in our films. We, however, don’t have that much of money. In Bhediya, we have put in efforts within these limitations.”

He further added that he took up Bhediya to change his image and prove that he can work in all genres.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

Bhediya, a horror comedy, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Varun Dhawan in the role of a werewolf. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and will release in theatres on November 25.