Varun Dhawan broke down in tears remembering his late driver Manoj

Varun Dhawan recalled his late buddy and driver Manoj and sobbed on stage at IndiaToday Conclave 2022, according to IndiaToday.

Varun Dhawan broke down in tears remembering his late friend and driver Manoj who had been with him for 26 years. Varun said that Manoj is the reason that he is where he is today.

Varun said, "Someone who worked with me for 26 years of my life, Manoj, passed away. He thought he had Covid-19 and he recovered after a week. He had a heart attack and he passed away near me. It affected me mentally so badly."

He further added, "This person... 26 years of my life, whatever I am today, more than a director or producer, this man is the reason I am where I am. And it affected me so badly."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

Bhediya, a horror comedy, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Varun Dhawan in the role of a werewolf. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and will release in theatres on November 25.