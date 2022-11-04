Varun Dhawan talks about failure of Hindi films

Varun Dhawan discussed the ongoing failure of Hindi films in comparison to the success of South Indian films, according to IndiaToday.

Varun Dhawan said that overall Indian films are doing great right now; however, Bollywood films are getting thrashed at the box office at the moment.

Varun said, "I know it sounds really easy right now because the Hindi films are getting thrashed right now. So maybe it's a great time. I have always wanted to films in Telugu, Tamil and Bhediya is going to release in Telugu and Tamil."

He further added, "It's a great time for all filmmakers, technicians and everyone to come together. I don't know why people forget that KGF 2 also had Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

Bhediya, a horror comedy, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Varun Dhawan in the role of a werewolf. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and will release in theatres on November 25.