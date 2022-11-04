Sonakshi Sinha was told that no one lasts long after a debut with Salman Khan

Sonakshi Sinha discussed the misconceptions surrounding her Bollywood debut and recalled being told that no one lasts for very long after making their debut alongside Salman Khan, according to Hindustan Times.



Sonakshi Sinha said that a myth like this is a sad thing to tell a newcomer. However, she didn't pay much attention to such rumours and focused on her work.

Sonakshi said when asked about the myth regarding Salman Khan, "This (is) such a sad thing to a newcomer who is just about to start their life. It was very, very random at that point of time."

She further added, "Honestly, it wasn't something I did not want to pay attention to at that time. I concentrated on my work and that's the only way.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi had the release of her film Double XL on Friday. Double XL is a film that focuses on body positivity and stars Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles.