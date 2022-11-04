Janhvi Kapoor shares her working experience with Varun Dhawan in 'Bawaal'

'Bawaal' is all set to release in theatres on April 7, 2023

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is all set to make her on-screen appearance with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal, shares her working experience with him.

The actress, while promoting her film Mili, talked about her next film Bawaal which is set to release in 2023.

Janhvi spoke up about her experience of working with Varun. She added: “I had a blast with Varun. He is a bundle of energy. And he brought out a side of me which is I didn’t know existed.”

She further revealed that Dhawan advised her to ‘take up more commercial and massy films.’

Bawaal is a Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial film. After Janhvi gets free with Mili’s promotions, she will continue her work on Bawaal.

The Dhadhak actress also shared her working experience with filmmaker Nitesh. “Nitesh sir has really spoiled me. Working with him was such a dream. He has such clarity and has got the world’s wisdom to offer. He is the most dignified man I have ever met. I was in awe of him as a director and as a person, added Janhvi.”

She further went on to say: “And when a director like him believes in me to cast me in his film and when I perform for him and he says the take is good. The belief made me believe in myself a lot more.”

Bawaal is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is slated to release on April 7, 2023, reports PinkVilla.