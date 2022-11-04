Taylor Swift announces eight new tour dates for upcoming ‘The Eras Tour’

Lyricist and songwriter Taylor Swift has just announced eight more dates for her upcoming The Eras Tour.

She announced the news via an update on Twitter and it included her updated setlist filled with all the cities she has included in the multi-city bender.

“UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour”.

Check it out Below:

For those unversed, the editions into the performances include Tampa, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Foxborough, Massachusetts, East Rutherford, New Jersey, Seattle, Washington, Santa Clara, California, and Los Angeles, California.

