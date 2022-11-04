Zahara was ‘thrilled’ to celebrate homecoming with mom Angelina Jolie

File Footage

Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara was “so happy” when the actor went to her college to celebrate homecoming with her.

An insider spilled to Hollywood Life that Zahara was cheerful that “Angie was able to spend some time at her school."

"It’s not the first time Angie was there, but the last time was at the very start of the academic year before Zahara could really get a feel for her surroundings," the source added.

“This time was so different because Zahara has made some really amazing friendships and bonds with other students on campus in just a few short months.

"Zahara was so thrilled to have her mom by her side while they celebrated homecoming,” the source said before adding that the Maleficent star kept a low profile during her visit.

However, the insider shared that the actor was very friendly when people recognized her, adding, “It was a total surprise for all the students and everybody wanted to speak with them and get photos."

And while Zahara enjoys having famous parents, she “appreciated that she isn’t treated differently at all just because of who her family is and everybody has been so welcoming."

As for Angelina, “She felt so honored when Zahara asked her to spend the whole homecoming weekend with her," the source told the publication.

“She will always take her role as mom seriously but the older Zahara gets the more their relationship evolves into this beautiful friendship,” the insider explained.

“She knows not all college kids want to be walking around homecoming with their mom the entire weekend so she does feel blessed that Z still wants her around and she doesn’t take it for granted.

“She has so much admiration for her daughter, for her absolute brilliance so being able to see her shine at school is truly one of the proudest moments of her life," the source concluded.



