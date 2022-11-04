 Mariah Carey talks advice for her 12-year-old self: ‘Protect the eyebrows!’

Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey recently wore her heart on her sleeve and weighed in on the biggest piece of advice she learned back when she was 12-years-old.
She made the admissions during a chat with People magazine, and began by breaking down what life was like growing in a New York City small town.
She started off by highlighting how she reached her peak at 12-years-old and learned ‘valuable lessons’ along the way.
“That's when I learned I was definitely 'other,'” she was quoted telling the outlet.
“It would've been great to actually be a chameleon, but I didn't have the tools for it, meaning we didn't have money.”
She also ended up moving around a lot and so “For people in the white neighborhoods where we lived, it was clear that I was mixed with something.”
“I wasn't, like, the little girl living next door, with the silky long hair and freckles. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, she's what beauty is supposed to be'. And I didn't fit in with that,” she also added before concluding.
