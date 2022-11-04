Kate Middleton remains calm as royal fan breaks ‘unwritten rule’ with the Princess

Kate Middleton stayed calm after a fan broken an unwritten royal rule during her visit to Scarborough on Thursday afternoon.

The Princess of Wales joined her husband Prince William on their royal trip to Yorkshire this weekend. She was dressed in a camel midi dress with matching coat. The mother of three completed her look with a matching handbag and a woven waist belt for her visit.

Kate, 40, was all smiles as a royal fan eagerly grabbed her attention before asking her for a photo. Breaking the protocol, the man put his arm around the Princess and tried to click a picture with her.

The princess had a conversation with the man before also putting her arm around him and smiling for the camera. She also posed for photos with other royal fans throughout the visit.

While there are no official codes of behavior when meeting a member of the Royal Family, an unwritten rule means one should not go beyond a handshake, the Mirror reported.

Meanwhile, William and Kate visited Scarborough to launch funding to support young people's mental health. The Wales couple was greeted by a cheering crowd as they started their trip.