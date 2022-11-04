John Legend weighs in on Kanye West friendship amid anti-semitic backlash

John Legend finally breaks down his personal feelings about Kanye West following his anti-Semitic attacks.

Legend made these admissions about his rumored ongoing friendship in an appearance for the New York Magazine's podcast, On with Kara Swisher.

Legend started by addressing whether he feels West ‘deserves’ a second chance and admitted, “I do find him different than he was back then. I didn't see hints of this kind of harmful behavior back then but, you know, I think life happens to people, and I think the death of his mother probably had something to do with this.”

“I don't want to play armchair psychologist, but he's definitely changed, and a lot of us who have known him over the years are really concerned about it.”

Later on into the conversation, the host asked the singer-songwriter if he was still in talking terms with West.

“Well, I know people in his life that are, but we have lost touch. We have not been friends for a while now, and so I'm not personally doing anything, but I do know people who are, and a lot of people are concerned about him.”